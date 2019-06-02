Henderson heaps praise on Klopp after Champions League triumph

Jurgen Klopp celebrates in Madrid

Captain Jordan Henderson insisted all praise should be directed towards manager Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool clinched Champions League glory on Saturday.

The Reds became champions of Europe for a sixth time as they defeated Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid through goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Skipper Henderson got his hands on the trophy at full-time, yet he was quick to hail Klopp as the inspiration for Liverpool's success.

"Without the manager, this isn't possible," the England international told BT Sport.

"You go through tough times in seasons, but what he's done since he came to this football club is unbelievable.

"It's not only the players he's brought in to make the squad stronger; the players that were already here he's made better. There's such a togetherness in the group. He's created a special dressing room.

"All the praise, everything, goes to the manager."

And Henderson was not interested in discussing his status as the latest Liverpool star to lead a team to a European Cup triumph.

"It's not about me as captain lifting the trophy," he said. "It's special, of course, but it's not about that.

"It's about this football club, it's about these players, it's about this manager. Now we need to keep going and kick on."

Henderson, maligned at times earlier in his career, has been one of Liverpool's star performers in recent months and reflected on his own personal journey.

He said: "I'm so proud to be a part of this football club. I've been here a long time now. To captain it is even more special for me.

"It means everything to me, football, ever since I was a kid. I've just tried to give my best every time I've played football, to help my team no matter what.

"There have been tough times where it has been difficult over my career, but I've kept going just like this team's kept going. And you have moments like this - this is what you do it for.

"This is the best moment in my life apart from my children. This is what I've dreamt of as a kid."