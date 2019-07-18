×
Hernandez, Pavard bring a lot of quality to Bayern - Tolisso

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    18 Jul 2019, 04:00 IST
LucasHernandez - cropped
New Bayern Munich signing Lucas Hernandez

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is confident new arrivals Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard will significantly improve the German giants.

The versatile defenders and Tolisso helped France to 2018 World Cup glory and the trio are now re-united as Bayern target another successful campaign.

Both players sought the opinion of Tolisso before making their respective moves, but the 24-year-old said it was "not difficult" to convince them to join him at the Bundesliga champions.

"They wanted to know how the club [works] and the atmosphere in the team," Tolisso told Bayern's official website.

"I told them that they will surely be happy here. We have so many great players here. Of course I advised [them to join] ... Bayern is a big club."

Asked to describe Hernandez and Pavard, Tolisso added: "Lucas is a bit crazy! He makes a lot of jokes and laughs a lot, but when he's on the pitch – wow. He is a fighter and always gives everything.

"Benjamin is a bit calmer, but he works very hard. He brings a lot of power when he plays. They both bring a lot of quality to our team."

Bayern have dominated the Bundesliga in recent years, winning the past seven titles.

Tolisso insist Bayern have the firepower to contest many fronts, though, with winning the UEFA Champions League a primary goal of his.

"We want to win the Bundesliga and the cup and we know the fans want to win the Champions League," he said.

"That's normal, because the last time they could celebrate the Champions League [was] six years ago. We have the team to play big games and also to win this title."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
