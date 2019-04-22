×
Hertha confirm broken ankle for rumoured Bayern target Stark

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    22 Apr 2019, 14:06 IST
niklas stark - cropped
Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark

Hertha Berlin have confirmed defender Niklas Stark is out for the rest of the season after breaking his ankle.

The 24-year-old also sustained torn ligaments in his right ankle during Sunday's 0-0 Bundesliga draw at home to Hannover.

The centre-back has started 22 Bundesliga games this term and was called up by Germany for the first time this year, while his performances have seen him linked with a possible move to Bayern Munich.

Hertha are struggling in 11th place in the table, having lost five Bundesliga games in a row prior to their stalemate with Hannover.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai is leaving the club at the end of the campaign having been in charge, initially on an interim basis, since February 2015.

Former Germany and United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann has been linked with taking over but denied he is set for a move to the Bundesliga.

"I heard my name is associated with Bundesliga clubs," he wrote on Twitter. "Just to provide clarity: there's nothing in it."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
