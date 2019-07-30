×
Herve Renard named Saudi Arabia coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    30 Jul 2019, 07:08 IST
Herve Renard - cropped
New Saudi Arabia head coach Herve Renard

Saudi Arabia have appointed former Morocco boss Herve Renard as head coach.

Renard resigned as coach of Morocco after three and a half years in charge following their last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Now, the 50-year-old Frenchman – who led Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015) to AFCON glory – has joined Asian powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

Renard wrote via Twitter: "Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent!"

Saudi Arabia were searching for a new coach after Juan Antonio Pizzi stood down following the country's Asian Cup campaign in January – The Green Falcons eliminated in the round of 16.

Youssef Anbar took over temporarily in March, with Renard now set to oversee next month's West Asian Football Federation Championship (WAFF).

Saudi Arabia will face Kuwait (August 4), Bahrain (August 7) and Jordan (August 10) before kicking off their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against Yemen in Group D on September 10.

"The first coach in history to achieve the African Cup with two different teams," Saudi Arabia said as they announced Renard.

