×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Higuain treated badly – Batistuta defends former Argentina striker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    30 Mar 2019, 09:58 IST
GonzaloHiguain-cropped
Former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain

Former striker Gabriel Batistuta said Gonzalo Higuain is mistreated in Argentina following his international retirement.

Higuain called time on his Argentina career on Thursday, hitting back at critics who only highlighted his costly misses in three successive tournament finals.

The 75-time international, who scored 31 goals to rank sixth all-time, spurned opportunities in the 2014 World Cup final as well as the 2015 and 2016 Copa America deciders.

Batistuta – Argentina's second highest scorer behind Lionel Messi – leapt to the defence of the maligned 31-year-old.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hoy llego ese dia que nunca pensas que va a llegar pero que cuando llega es muy duro hacerlo. Solo quiero agradecer todos los años que me toco estar en la selección ya sea cuerpo técnicos, fisios ,utileros, toda la gente que trabaja en el predio de ezeiza. Nos tocaron vivir momentos de mucha felicidad y otros mas duros aun asi en esos momentos siempre se trato de seguir luchando para mejorar . También agradecer todos los planteles que me toco estar en los cuales me llevo hermosos recuerdos , tambien te llevas gente a la cual le agarras cariño despues de tantos años. Por ultimo agradecer a la gente que siempre estuvo bancando y tirando para adelante en las buenas pero mucho mas en las malas que ahi es donde se hace difícil encontrae gente que realmente este. Desde ya muchísimas gracias @afaseleccion por todos estos años que me diste. Fue un honor poder vestir esa camiseta y en todo lo que pude hacer las cosas de la mejor manera. Un abrazo para todos y mucha felicidad.

A post shared by Higuain (@ghiguain20_9) on

"It seems to me he's been a great striker," Batistuta said of Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. "Respected all over the world. And treated in a bad way in Argentina.

"We were talking about the fact that strikers maybe miss 200 goals, but then make one, two or three goals in the right moments, and so they are always remembered for those few ones they scored, compared to the ones they failed.

"And I said: 'there's also the opposite'. Higuain scored 200 goals, and missed three at the wrong time; and in Argentina, unfortunately, he is remembered for that.

"When he is, instead, a great striker, one of the best we've seen in the last years on a global scale."

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Higuain announces retirement from 'toxic' international duty with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Higuain is the best striker in the world - Romagnoli
RELATED STORY
Chelsea striker Higuain almost quit football for his mum
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea should sign Gonzalo Higuain in January
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Massive Higuain update, Blues interested in Morata swap deal with Sevilla striker, and more - 9th January, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Gonzalo Higuain is likely to succeed at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Serie A record-breaker under Sarri - the Opta numbers behind new Chelsea striker Higuain
RELATED STORY
Goal-shy Higuain must improve - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Humble Higuain excited by Sarri reunion
RELATED STORY
Gattuso planning to build AC Milan around Higuain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us