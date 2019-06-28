×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hummels completes Dortmund return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    28 Jun 2019, 20:54 IST
Mats Hummels
Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels has completed his return to Borussia Dortmund, the club have confirmed.

A deal with Bayern Munich for Hummels was struck earlier this month and the transfer has gone through after he passed his medical and signed his contract on Friday.

Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga to Bayern last term despite leading the table for much of the season, have not disclosed the contract length.

They are reported to have paid a €38million fee to bring Hummels back to Dortmund after he spent the last three seasons in Bavaria.

Hummels is the latest signing made by Dortmund ahead of the 2019-20 season and he joins the likes of Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and Julian Brandt in Lucien Favre's squad.

He could make his latest Dortmund debut against Bayern in August's DFB-Supercup, with BVB then opening their Bundesliga campaign at home to Augsburg.

Dortmund are away to Bayern in November before hosting the defending champions at Signal Iduna Park in the closing weeks of the season.

 

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund agree deal for Hummels return
RELATED STORY
Hummels showed courage to return to Dortmund - Zorc
RELATED STORY
Hummels set to join Gotze in returning to Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga Transfer News: Bayern Munich Sell Mats Hummels To Borussia Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Is Mats Hummels still an elite defender?
RELATED STORY
Bayern v Dortmund: The history of Der Klassiker explained
RELATED STORY
Thorgan Hazard completes Borussia Dortmund move
RELATED STORY
Bayern 'irritated' by timing of Low's Boateng, Hummels and Muller dismissal
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Talking Points | Bundesliga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Dortmund chief Watzke: No offers made for Sancho
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us