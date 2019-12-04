Hummels denies rift with Dortmund boss Favre

Mats Hummels insists there are no problems between himself and under-fire Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre.

Dortmund snapped a winless run of three matches in all competitions by beating Hertha Berlin 2-1 last Saturday, despite Hummels receiving a 45th-minute red card in the German capital.

On their return from last month's international break, BVB were forced to come from 3-0 down to claim a 3-3 draw at home to bottom side Paderborn.

Speaking after that match, Hummels appeared to question Favre's initial defensive setup when he said: "Let's just put it this way, it would be easier to press in a 4-1-4-1 and I'll leave it at that."

But the 2014 World Cup winner told Sport Bild he remains behind former Borussia Monchengladbach and Nice boss Favre.

"There are no differences with the coach, this is nonsense," he told Sport Bild.

"We have a very good relationship and we talk a lot, we talk a lot.

"I like his ideas, I am very surprised if they interpret my words as criticising the coach. I do not think so at all."

Specifically addressing his post-Paderborn comments, Hummels added: "If we have to press and press, my opinion is that we are better in this system.

"I feel that the coach had the same impression against Paderborn, otherwise he would not have switched to it."

