I don't know - Guardiola unsure over Arteta future amid Arsenal speculation

Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he does not know if Mikel Arteta will be leaving the Premier League champions to join Arsenal.

Arteta, a former Gunners midfielder, is reportedly the frontrunner to be appointed as Unai Emery's successor at Emirates Stadium.

Executives from the London club were pictured leaving Arteta's home late at night after City's Premier League win at Arsenal on Sunday.

Arteta is yet to comment on rumours he is in line for the job amid reports the two clubs are yet to agree a compensation package.

Guardiola's assistant was on the bench on Wednesday as City moved into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 win at League One side Oxford United.

But asked about Arteta's job status after the game, Guardiola offered no update.

"I don't know," the City boss said to Sky Sports.

Arteta has long been touted as Guardiola's potential successor at City but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach hinted he would be open to extending his contract.

Guardiola's current deal is set to expire in 2021, which will make his spell at Premier League champions City longer than he has stayed at either of his two previous clubs.

Arteta was previously linked with Arsenal following the departure of club legend Arsene Wenger in 2018.

Although he was reportedly a strong contender for the post, Arsenal instead appointed former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery and he lasted just 18 months before being sacked.

Ex-City midfielder Yaya Toure has told Omnisport he believes Arteta has what it takes to succeed in management.

"I think he's going to be a very, very good manager because I worked with him for a couple of years, and I saw him doing things, and I think he's going to be good," Toure told Omnisport.

"Man City do have a lot of possibilities. Just money-wise. I want Arsenal to spend more, but he's going to be one of the best if he can do what he wants to do."