×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I know England will win a trophy - Bronze bullish despite Women's World Cup elimination

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    04 Jul 2019, 03:00 IST
Demi Stokes and Lucy Bronze - cropped
Demi Stokes and Lucy Bronze

England will get over their semi-final stumbles and win a major tournament soon, according to defender Lucy Bronze.

The Lionesses were knocked out at the last-four stage for the third successive international competition on Tuesday in Lyon as the United States claimed a 2-1 win to reach the Women's World Cup final.

While Jill Ellis' team are preparing for a third-straight World Cup final, England are reflecting on a trio of near misses, having also lost semi-finals at Euro 2017 and on the global stage four years ago.

"Of course it's a disappointment - we wanted to win this World Cup, we came here to win this World Cup," Bronze said.

"We've fallen short, we wanted to make it to the final because we haven't quite made it there, but the fact that we are consistently reaching semi-finals shows how immense this team is and the strengths of this team.

"Now we've got a tournament [2020 Olympics] as Team GB next year and then we've got a home Euros.

"There's so much ahead of us and we can really push on, and I know for a fact that this team is going to win a trophy at some point."

Despite falling behind to Christen Press' early goal, and then trailing at the break when Alex Morgan made it 2-1, England came close to a second equaliser against USA.

Advertisement

Ellen White, who had scored the Lionesses' first, had a second strike ruled out for offside by VAR and Steph Houghton had a late chance from the penalty spot after another VAR intervention.

England skipper Houghton's penalty was saved by Alyssa Naeher, the third time in the tournament that Phil Neville's team had failed to convert from 12 yards after Nikita Parris had efforts stopped against Argentina and Norway.

"I think we're too harsh on the penalty takers sometimes," Bronze argued.

"It's a lot of pressure on a goalkeeper to pull out a save in the semi-final of a World Cup. To keep their team on top... that's unbelievable. The Argentina keeper - unbelievable save. The same for Norway, the keeper's made a fantastic save.

"It's a ridiculous comment to say the penalties aren't good enough. We've scored penalties this tournament and we've scored them in the past. I don't think that's an issue at all."

Advertisement
Bronze: England 'more hungry' than other World Cup semi-finalists
RELATED STORY
Lucy Bronze: The making of the Lionesses' World Cup star
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Semifinal - USA v England Preview, Predicted XI, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
England star Bronze gets a pizza the limelight
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: Italy thrash Jamaica, England edge past Argentina, Japan register first victory
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: US Womens Soccer Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
England can remove USA's aura of invincibility with World Cup win - White
RELATED STORY
FIFA Women's World Cup: England 2-1 Scotland, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Why Brazil will win Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
England boss Neville praises Duggan following alleged spitting incident
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us