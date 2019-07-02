I'll do everything to repay his faith - Conte key to Lazaro's Inter move

Valentino Lazaro during his time at Hertha Berlin

Valentino Lazaro is hoping to repay the faith shown in him by Antonio Conte after revealing his new coach played a key part in his decision to join Inter.

The 23-year-old completed his move to the Serie A side from Hertha Berlin on Monday for a reported fee of €22million.

He had also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, but the Austria international wanted to work under a coach like the former Chelsea and Juventus boss.

"I talked to Conte recently. He told me exactly what he expected of me and wants from me," Lazaro told Inter TV.

11 - Valentino #Lazaro has provided 11 Bundesliga assists since November 2017, less only than Jadon Sancho (18), James Rodriguez (13) e Daniel Caligiuri (12) among the midfielders over the same period. Vivacious. pic.twitter.com/jPHyt60Kzs — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 27, 2019

"He was one of the reasons why I chose to come to Inter. I think I can learn so much from him.

"I'll do everything to repay his faith. I'm delighted to be a part of a great club like Inter."

Lazaro spent five seasons with Salzburg before joining Hertha two years ago.

And after making a big impact in the Bundesliga, the winger now has the chance to do likewise in the Italian top flight.

"I know it's a difficult championship, but I'm happy to start this adventure," he said. "I've followed Serie A since childhood, so I'm very excited.

"I'm also happy to test myself, learn new things and grow as a footballer. I can't wait to get started.

"I will give my best to do well and achieve great goals."