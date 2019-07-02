×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I'll do everything to repay his faith - Conte key to Lazaro's Inter move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    02 Jul 2019, 22:44 IST
Valentino Lazaro
Valentino Lazaro during his time at Hertha Berlin

Valentino Lazaro is hoping to repay the faith shown in him by Antonio Conte after revealing his new coach played a key part in his decision to join Inter.

The 23-year-old completed his move to the Serie A side from Hertha Berlin on Monday for a reported fee of €22million.

He had also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, but the Austria international wanted to work under a coach like the former Chelsea and Juventus boss.

"I talked to Conte recently. He told me exactly what he expected of me and wants from me," Lazaro told Inter TV.

"He was one of the reasons why I chose to come to Inter. I think I can learn so much from him.

"I'll do everything to repay his faith. I'm delighted to be a part of a great club like Inter."

Lazaro spent five seasons with Salzburg before joining Hertha two years ago.

And after making a big impact in the Bundesliga, the winger now has the chance to do likewise in the Italian top flight.

Advertisement

"I know it's a difficult championship, but I'm happy to start this adventure," he said. "I've followed Serie A since childhood, so I'm very excited.

"I'm also happy to test myself, learn new things and grow as a footballer. I can't wait to get started.

"I will give my best to do well and achieve great goals."

Advertisement
Chiellini would 'hate' to see former Juventus boss Conte at Inter
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Inter appoint Conte as Spalletti's successor
RELATED STORY
Conte on Inter challenge: This is what I live for
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer Rumours: Antonio Conte doesn't want Icardi in his team 
RELATED STORY
Seria A News: Antonio Conte set to become Inter Milan manager
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba makes decision on his next move, Coutinho has proposals from Manchester United and Chelsea and more Premier League transfer news: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Politano tips Spalletti stay amid Conte to Inter reports
RELATED STORY
Sensi bound for Conte link-up at Inter
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan wants to make United striker first signing of the Conte era 
RELATED STORY
Inter will challenge for Scudetto under Conte, predicts Skriniar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us