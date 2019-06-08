×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I'm glad they are booing the opposition! - Southgate jokes about Van Dijk jeers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    08 Jun 2019, 19:34 IST
Virgil van Dijk - cropped
Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk

Gareth Southgate joked he is glad England's supporters were booing opposition players rather than their own after Virgil van Dijk was jeered during the Nations League semi-final.

Five days on from lifting the Champions League trophy with club side Liverpool, Netherlands centre-back Van Dijk was targeted by England's travelling fans every time he touched the ball in Thursday's match in Guimaraes.

But rather than join any condemnation of his side's supporters, Southgate feels it can be considered a positive that opposition players are being singled out instead of his own men, as was the case during a World Cup qualifier in Malta in 2017.

"I'm happier they're booing the opposition now than when they booed our players when we started," he said ahead of Sunday's third-place play-off against Switzerland.

"We're making progress. Driving through the streets of Malta... if Virgil has to take a bit, fair enough."

Defender Joe Gomez has questioned the mentality of those who picked on his Liverpool team-mate, however, as it had no positive impact on England.

Gomez, an unused substitute in his side's 3-1 extra-time defeat, said:  "I don't know where it was coming from. I hadn't see him do anything wrong. It doesn't pose much benefit for us as a team.

"We get on the ball and play the same way. I don't see the relevance with it. Maybe they were just following on. I don't think it affected us or the way we play as a team."

Advertisement
Van Dijk: Champions League final mentally tough for Kane
RELATED STORY
Messi always deserves it – Van Dijk happy to forget about Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Forget Messi, give Van Dijk the Ballon d'Or - Koeman
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk is brilliant but England can test him - Maguire
RELATED STORY
Why Virgil Van Dijk will win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
3 events that could help Virgil van Dijk win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
3 players that can be Manchester United's Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: Twitter hails Virgil van Dijk after Man of the Match Performance
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk vs Fabio Cannavaro: How the Dutchman measures up to the last defender to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2019: 5 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk should win the award ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us