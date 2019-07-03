×
I'm here to make my story - Felipe not out to become the new Godin at Atletico

28   //    03 Jul 2019, 20:42 IST
Diego Godin
Diego Godin has left Atletico Madrid for Inter

New recruit Felipe is not concerned about filling Diego Godin's boots at Atletico Madrid.

Godin has signed a three-year deal with Inter, ending a nine-year stay in the Spanish capital that yielded a LaLiga title and two Champions League final appearances, though Atleti lost on both occasions to neigbours Real Madrid.

After joining from Porto for €20million and agreeing a three-year contract, Felipe is widely expected to be Atletico's replacement for captain Godin.

But the 30-year-old defender is not feeling the pressure of following in the footsteps of one of the club's modern greats.

"Godin is Godin, he's a great player and he's made a great story," Felipe said of the two-time Europa League winner. 

"I'm here to make my story. I want to play a great role, I know the club is huge.

"I really wanted to come in. I have very high expectations of having a good season."

Atletico face a substantial rebuild with Lucas Hernandez joining Bayern Munich and veteran right-back Juanfran leaving, while striker Antoine Griezmann has announced his intention to depart and left-back Filipe Luis also expected to be on his way out.

Spain midfielder Rodri is close to completing his move to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions paying his release clause, though Marcos Llorente has arrived from Real Madrid.

