I'm not special - Jorginho denies being Sarri's favourite at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho insists he does not get any preferential treatment from head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The Italy international has played all but two of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season since signing from Napoli, with Sarri constructing his side around him as the central-midfield playmaker.

Sarri's decision to persist with Jorginho at the heart of his midfield, instead of N'Golo Kante, has caused consternation among some supporters who have been frustrated with the Blues' inconsistent form.

Jorginho was even booed by some fans during the recent Europa League win over Malmo, although he did receive a warm reception after scoring his side's second in the 2-1 win at Fulham last week.

The 27-year-old is adamant he is not Sarri's "golden boy" and is determined to win over any fans who doubt his credentials.

"I'm not special," he told The Sun. "No, I'm a normal player. I don't want to be special, it's not good. It's perfect to be the same as everyone else. I don't want to be the special one.

"Even if they do think I am Sarri's man, I want to show why Sarri likes me. So, I want to show them I am a good player and they are wrong to have that attitude towards me.

"I have a normal relationship with him, a relationship between two professionals. I don't go out for dinner with him, I don't go around to his house.

"Our work is very professional and he speaks and explains what he wants me to do. I try to understand that and do my best for the team.

"I don't consider myself to be his golden boy. I just think that I am a player who can help him to do the things he wants to do.

"I am just a player like everyone else. He has certainly let me know what he thinks! He has shouted at me, told me I was getting some things wrong...and that is it, I am just a normal player like everyone else.

"I am very calm, because I know how hard I am working and how much effort I am putting in. I accept their [the fans'] views but don't share them. I respect their opinion and that gives me strength.

"I listen, I stay calm and work hard and I try to pay them back for their support on the pitch, by trying to do better.

"The fans are entitled to have their opinion of course, to be supporters and to think whatever they like. I respect that and it also gives me strength to work more to change their views on me."

