India U-16 football team loss to China

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Indian U-16 football team today lost to Chinese U-17 national side 0-1 in a match of Four-Nation International Tournament at Wei Nan City, China.

China came out strong in the early minutes of the match, but the Indian defence line held them at bay. Goalkeeper Biaka made two crucial saves in the 16th and 17th minute to keep India in the match.

The Indian players gradually found their footing in the match and in the 30th minute almost took the lead when Ridge De Mello's rasping shot hit the woodwork and went out.

In the 40th minute, Vikram's shot from a long range missed the target as India pressed to secure advantage.

However, the hosts took the lead in the 42nd minute and held onto it. At half-time, the scoreline read 1-0 in China's favour.

Bibiano Fernandes's boys got back into attacking mode immediately. Ridge De Mello proved to be a constant threat for the Chinese defence line and his shot tested the opponent custodian early in the second half.

In the 63rd minute, Rohit Danu was provided with an opportunity to level the scoreline but the forward failed to tap home.

Two minutes later, China hit the woodwork from a distance to remind the Indians of the danger.

The India U-16 team will face Thailand and DPR Korea next on July 5 and 7 respectively in the exposure trip tournament