Injured Alvarez included in Mexico's Gold Cup squad

Mexico's Edson Alvarez at the World Cup in Russia

Edson Alvarez has made the cut for Mexico's 23-man Gold Cup squad despite sustaining a leg injury in the warm-up win over Venezuela.

Club America midfielder Alvarez, a rumoured target for Scottish champions Celtic, had to be substituted during the first half of the 3-1 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be monitored closely as the tournament opener draws near.

Gerardo Martino has until 24 hours before the June 15 fixture against Cuba in California to decide whether to replace the 21-year-old, who has also been linked to Premier League side Wolves.

LA Galaxy's Uriel Antuna will be called into the squad if Alvarez fails to prove his fitness.

Head coach Martino, victorious in each of his three matches since taking charge, is already without star winger Hirving Lozano due to a knee injury.

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez, Porto midfielder Hector Herrera and LAFC forward Carlos Vela all ruled themselves out of contention.

Mexico, who face Ecuador in their final pre-tournament friendly this weekend, finished third in 2017 after winning three of the previous four editions.

Canada and Martinique are their other opponents in Group A.

Mexico squad in full:

Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna); Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Fernando Navarro (Leon), Diego Reyes (Leganes), Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Jorge Sanchez (Club America); Edson Alvarez (Club America), Jonathon dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Luis Montes (Leon), Oberlin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey); Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Alexis Vaga (Guadalajara)