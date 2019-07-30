Inter's Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full

Inter coach Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is back in Italian football and is charged with restoring the glory days to Inter after several years of underachieving.

The former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea coach represents a significant coup for Inter, who ditched Luciano Spalletti at the end of last season.

Inter only just scraped a Champions League spot on the final day of the previous campaign and are now nine years on from their most recent Serie A success.

The squad has been bolstered by some new arrivals, with Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Valentino Lazaro and Diego Godin among those to join, while Matteo Politano's purchase option was triggered and George Puscas returned from loan in the hope of having a squad role.

Despite the investment – and aside from the potential purchase of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku – it is clear Conte has plenty of work to do.

They will be desperate to hit the ground running, but their opening seven fixtures offer plenty of challenges. All dates and times could be subject to changes for live broadcast and European commitments.

Inter's 2019-20 Serie A fixtures in full:

August 25: Inter v Lecce

September 1: Cagliari v Inter

September 15: Inter v Udinese

September 22: Milan v Inter

September 25: Inter v Lazio

September 29: Sampdoria v Inter

October 6: Inter v Juventus

October 20: Sassuolo v Inter

October 27: Inter v Parma

October 30: Brescia v Inter

November 3: Bologna v Inter

November 10: Inter v Hellas Verona

November 24: Torino v Inter

December 1: Inter v SPAL

December 8: Inter v Roma

December 15: Fiorentina v Inter

December 22: Inter v Genoa

January 5: Napoli v Inter

January 12: Inter v Atalanta

January 19: Lecce v Inter

January 26: Inter v Cagliari

February 2: Udinese v Inter

February 9: Inter v Milan

February 16: Lazio v Inter

February 23: Inter v Sampdoria

March 1: Juventus v Inter

March 8: Inter v Sassuolo

March 15: Parma v Inter

March 22: Inter v Brescia

April 5: Inter v Bologna

April 11: Hellas Verona v Inter

April 19: Inter v Torino

April 22: SPAL v Inter

April 26: Roma v Inter

May 3: Inter v Fiorentina

May 10: Genoa v Inter

May 17: Inter v Napoli

May 24: Atalanta v Inter