It's normal a champion gets angry - Szczesny defends Juve team-mate Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against AC Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo's angry reaction to be substituted against AC Milan is "normal" and he will make the difference in the decisive moments of the season, says Juventus team-mate Wojciech Szczesny.

Portugal forward Ronaldo was hauled off for the second game running when the Bianconeri were chasing a goal and, just as they did against Lokomotiv Moscow in midweek, Juve went on to secure a victory with Paulo Dybala's strike sealing a 1-0 win.

Ronaldo stormed straight down the tunnel after being hooked and is reported to have left the Allianz Stadium before the final whistle

Head coach Maurizio Sarri later said Ronaldo is still struggling with a knee injury and insisted he should be thanked for trying to play through the pain barrier.

Ronaldo's angry reaction to being withdrawn suggested he was not entirely happy with Sarri's decision, although it is reported the club will not take any action against their superstar forward.

Goalkeeper Szczesny had sympathy for Ronaldo's reaction, saying: "I think it is normal for a champion to get a little angry when he leaves the field.

"He will return in better physical condition and, as he has always done, will make the difference in the decisive phase of the season.

"In recent weeks he has not trained at 100 per cent, after the international break it will be better. We all know the qualities and personality of Ronaldo."

After the game, Ronaldo posted on Instagram with the caption: "A difficult game, an important win!"