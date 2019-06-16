It was a lot of expense and not the expected results - Leonardo doubted on PSG return

Leonardo, who has returned to Paris Saint-Germain.

Leonardo has much to prove on his return to Paris Saint-Germain as the club's new sporting director, according to Willy Sagnol.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed the Brazilian's appointment on Friday, just hours after announcing they had parted company with Antero Henrique, who had been in the role since June 2017.

PSG retained their domestic title in the 2018-19 but once again failed in their quest to win the Champions League, losing at the last-16 stage to Manchester United in dramatic circumstances.

During Leonardo's previous spell as sporting director, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thiago Silva and Marco Verratti were all brought in, the latter signed from Pescara when still a teenager.

However, Sagnol has questioned the impact Leonardo had in his one season with AC Milan, as the Serie A side missed out on a top-four finish despite spending heavily in the transfer market.

"Leonardo has done good things," the former France international said on RMC radio.

"He got Marco Verratti and that is very good, but today you are in a dynamic where you are in a much more targeted recruitment.

"To judge Leonardo, we must judge what he did. In Milan, they spent 200million not to qualify for the Champions League and they found themselves out of the spotlight of financial fair play.

"Leonardo's last two experiences as a sports director, it was a lot of expense and not the expected results."