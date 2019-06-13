×
It was better in Italy - Arsenal's Torreira struggling to adapt as AC Milan talk builds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
104   //    13 Jun 2019, 16:28 IST
Torreira - cropped
Lucas Torreira after Arsenal's Europa League final defeat to Chelsea

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira has acknowledged he is finding it difficult to enjoy life in England following his move from Sampdoria.

Having impressed for Uruguay at the World Cup in Russia, Torreira left Samp to join Arsenal in July 2018, becoming Unai Emery's most expensive signing at a reported fee of close to £27million.

The 23-year-old had a promising debut campaign at Emirates Stadium, making 50 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals as Arsenal claimed a fifth-place Premier League finish and reach the Europa League final.

However, Torreira has revealed that, despite his performances on the pitch, he has endured a hard time adapting to England, conceding he preferred his lifestyle in Italy.

"I don't know if there are many things that I enjoy," Torreira, who is part of Uruguay's squad for the upcoming Copa America, told Uruguayan outlet Ovacion.

"The language [barrier] has stopped me being able to relate with my team-mates and with the people. It is very difficult when you can't have dialogue.

"And so is the climate. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy; you arrive late to your home and it is cloudy.

"It is strange a little bit, we are accustomed to always having the sun, or almost always. But as the years pass, I'm going to be adapting."

Torreira signed a five-year deal with Arsenal, though reports in Italy have suggested he is a target for AC Milan, who look set to announce Marco Giampaolo - who coached the player at Sampdoria - as their new boss.

Arsenal start the 2019-20 league season away at Newcastle United on August 11 and face Burnley at home before taking on last season's runners-up Liverpool and arch-rivals Tottenham in late August.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
