×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jagielka to leave Everton after 12 years

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    04 Jun 2019, 22:02 IST
philjagielka - Cropped
Phil Jagielka, who is to leave Everton

Phil Jagielka has announced he is to leave Everton after spending 12 seasons at Goodison Park.

The club captain completed the switch to Merseyside from Sheffield United ahead of the 2007-08 campaign and has made 386 appearances for The Toffees, but just seven of those came in the Premier League last term.

Jagielka's form at Everton saw him earn international recognition with England and he won 40 caps for the Three Lions, two of which came at the 2014 World Cup.

Announcing his departure on Instagram, Jagielka wrote: "It's been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn't been fully made by the club until now, unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons.

"I have been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for six years.

"All I can say is thanks to all the players I've played alongside, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the chairman and of course the amazing fans  

"Wishing everyone associated with this special club the very best for the future!!."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Gomes undecided over Everton future – Silva
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Arsenal lost 0-1 to Everton
RELATED STORY
Silva not ruling out European football yet, addresses Jagielka's Everton future
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points ahead of the do-or-die derby between Everton and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Silva: Confident Everton recapturing 'fantastic' early season form
RELATED STORY
Everton v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Everton, Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Everton 1 Arsenal 0: Here are 3 things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Arsenal lost to Everton
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils star mulling Summer Exit after Everton Loss
RELATED STORY
Arsenal lost out on third place after defeat to Everton and here's how Twitter reacted
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us