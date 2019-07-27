×
James not afraid of 'rough treatment' in the Premier League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
153   //    27 Jul 2019, 03:42 IST
daniel james - cropped
Daniel James (L) is fouled by Moussa Sissoko

Manchester United winger Daniel James is not afraid of receiving some "rough treatment" in his first season in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was subjected to some tough tackling in the 2-1 International Champions Cup win over Tottenham, twice by Moussa Sissoko, and Mauricio Pochettino apologised for his team's behaviour after the match.

James was also something of a target in pre-season wins over Inter and Perth Glory, his pace causing particular problems during what has been an impressive first few weeks as a United player.

But when asked if he expects to be the target of tough tackling in 2019-20, the former Swansea City star said: "If you watch any of my games from last season, I think it's going to happen to me every game.

"I got some rough treatment against Spurs, but it's literally every game. I'm used to it. It's just about getting back up and getting on with it.

"Being a winger, I'm always going to get fouled, but it's just about how you get on with it. I don't let it get in my head and just keep going.

"The Sissoko one, I've nipped in just before and he's fouled me at the edge of the box in a good position. Part of my game is about winning those fouls and getting in good positions."

James, a reported £15million signing, does not expect to be first choice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the coming season - but he is determined to make an impact.

"The manager brought me in for a reason. Obviously, my aim is to play, but I don't expect to play," he said.

"We've got amazing forward players here and even the youngsters coming through have done really well. Mason [Greenwood] has scored two, Chongy [Tahith Chong] has done really well and Angel [Gomes] scored.

"It's always going to be tough, but it's a long season. If it's not there at the start I've just got to keep biding my time and try to get in that team."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
