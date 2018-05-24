Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Jardim, Jokanovic reject Chelsea speculation

    Antonio Conte's future is in doubt, but Slavisa Jokanovic and Leonardo Jardim have rejected speculation linking them with the club.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 00:30 IST
    500
    Leonardo Jardim
    Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim

    Leonardo Jardim says he is staying at Monaco amid speculation linking the coach to Chelsea, while Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic has also distanced himself from rumours he could switch to Stamford Bridge.

    Chelsea are expected to part company with Antonio Conte despite last weekend's FA Cup final win over Manchester United, which gave the Italian another major trophy to add to the 2016-17 Premier League crown he earned in his first season in English football.

    Jardim and Jokanovic are reportedly among the main contenders to take over at the Blues, while another reported front-runner, Maurizio Sarri, left Napoli on Wednesday, being replaced at the Serie A runners-up by Carlo Ancelotti.

    Monaco won the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title under Jardim before seeing their squad decimated by the departures of players including Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva.

    Jardim could lose further stars, with Thomas Lemar and Fabinho both linked with a move away, but the Frenchman says he is committed to Monaco for the upcoming campaign.

    "I am fortunate to have Dmitry Rybolovlev as president," Jardim said on Wednesday.

    "We have a relationship of trust, we have been working together for four years, and he is a president of great quality: to know how to take the important decisions to make forward the club.

    "We will continue together for the future and continue to progress the project of Monaco."

    Jokanovic, a former Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv coach, is preparing for Saturday's Championship play-off final against Aston Villa.

    And the Serbian said he is not allowing links with Chelsea to act as a distraction from the prize up for grabs - promotion to the Premier League.

    "I have enough important jobs at this moment for thinking about this kind of situation," Jokanovic, who played for Chelsea towards the end of his career, told reporters.

    "It's only my commitment and I am thinking only about the final and I don't have time for thinking about this."

    Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea
    The present for me is Chelsea - Conte blasts Italy...
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea Sold XI
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea Transfer Round-Up: Blues target French star,...
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea demand player + £100 million for Hazard,...
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea transfer news: Abramovich launches bid for Monaco...
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona target Chelsea defender,...
    RELATED STORY
    Cahill: Conte uncertainty affecting Chelsea
    RELATED STORY
    Three potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
    RELATED STORY
    3 players Chelsea need to sign to become title contenders...
    RELATED STORY
    Chelsea must think 'three times' before sacking Conte,...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018