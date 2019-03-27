Jesus blames Tite's changes for Brazil's struggles

Brazil celebrate Gabriel Jesus scoring against the Czech Republic

Gabriel Jesus was Brazil's saviour but thought Tite's changes were to blame for their struggles in an unconvincing 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Brazil head coach Tite made six amendments to the starting XI that kicked off a surprise 1-1 draw against Panama on Saturday, with only Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison and Roberto Firmino retaining their places.

The Selecao boss said in the build-up to the game in Prague that he wanted to maintain consistency with his attacking unit despite the drab performance against Panama, but hooked Paqueta after Brazil went into half-time behind following David Pavelka's opener.

Roberto Firmino struck an opportunistic equaliser before Jesus, who replaced Coutinho in the 72nd minute, scored a late double to snatch the win.

"I think we played a good game. It's not easy when there are a lot of changes, we were lacking a bit of coherency, but we are Brazil and we have to overcome such adversity," Jesus told TV Globo.

"We managed to create more in the second half, we were happy and we got the win.

"At times the opposition defended well, which was the case against Panama. We could have created more, attacked more, but I'm used to playing against a five-man backline in England. Panama had six in the second half. It's difficult and we aren't used to that, but we worked on it afterwards.

"Today, in the first half, it's normal for the home team to come out strongly. We conceded a goal, but we managed to focus on what was required and turn it around."