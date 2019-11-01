Jesus happy to play wide for Man City as he learns from clinical Aguero

Sergio Aguero (L) and Gabriel Jesus (R)

Gabriel Jesus is happy to occupy a wide position for Manchester City while continuing to learn from "legend" Sergio Aguero.

Pep Guardiola made the rare decision of starting the two forwards together for the 3-1 home victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, although Jesus was shunted out onto the flank as Aguero played through the centre.

The 22-year-old was initially deployed on the wing when he made his breakthrough at Palmeiras and featured from the right in Brazil's triumphant Copa America campaign this year.

Jesus, who has been named in Guardiola's starting line-up just seven times this season, would not be averse to featuring in that role more regularly for City, and with Southampton visiting the Etihad Stadium again in the Premier League on Saturday he may get another opportunity to do so.

"I like this position and I know always I'm going to respect the manager's decision," said Jesus.

"Since the Copa America I've played for Brazil as a right winger. I like it.

"I started with the position in Brazil in my old club and after I got to play like a striker, but I like to play both positions. It's very important you can play more than one.

"It was my first game as a winger with five at the back for Southampton, so it's difficult when you dribble past one defender and have another one.

"So it's more difficult, but I like to play like a winger and I like it as a striker as well. I don't have a preference."

Aguero has scored 12 goals in as many appearances in all competitions this season and Jesus acknowledged there is plenty he can glean from City's all-time leading marksman about being a clinical a finisher.

"It's difficult to describe Sergio. Sergio is the top scorer of the club and every game he shows us why he is the top scorer," said Jesus.

"I have to learn from him because he's a legend. Every game he scores. I want to score every game but I think it is different, me and Sergio.

"I'm 22 years old, I have to improve my football, practise my finishing and I have to learn from Sergio.

"This is City, the competition is very high, but I think City has good players and an amazing team, so whoever is playing I think is going to do a very good job."