Jonathan Klinsmann added to US roster vs England, Italy

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    13 Nov 2018, 01:39 IST
AP Image

Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former American coach Jurgen Klinsmann, has been added to the U.S. roster for exhibition games against England and Italy and could make his national team debut.

Now 21, Klinsmann left Cal Berkeley to sign with Hertha Berlin before the 2017-18 season. He made his team debut last Dec. 7 in a Europa League match against Oestersunds. He was in goal Sunday for Hertha Berlin II in the German fourth tier.

Klinsmann played for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup.

He replaces Zack Steffen, who has been playing with an aggravated right hamstring since the 4-2 loss to Colombia on Oct. 11. Steffen's Columbus Crew were eliminated from Major League Soccer's playoffs on Sunday by the New York Red Bulls.

Ethan Horvath was the only goalkeeper at training Monday at Brentford in London. Brad Guzan was due to travel after playing for Atlanta on Sunday night in its win over New York City in the MLS playoffs.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe also was dropped Monday, a day after straining his left hamstring while playing for Atlanta.

The U.S. plays England in London on Thursday and Italy on Nov. 20 at Genk, Belgium, in likely the last matches under interim coach Dave Sarachan.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin, Germany)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea, Wales), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes, France), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu, Spain), Antonee Robinson (Wigan, England), Jorge Villafana (Portland), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United, England), Walker Zimmerman (LA FC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Luca de la Torre (Fulham, England), Marky Delgado (Toronto), Romain Gall (Malmo, Sweden), Julian Green (Greuther Fuerth, Germany), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht, Belgium), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Forwards: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Bobby Wood (Hannover, Germany)

Associated Press
NEWS
Bradley, Guzan, Pulisic return to US national team
