Justin becomes Rodgers' first Leicester City signing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 Jun 2019, 00:52 IST
Justin - cropped
James Justin has signed for Leicester City

James Justin has become Brendan Rodgers' first signing at Leicester City, having joined from Luton Town in a deal that could reportedly rise to £10million.

Justin enjoyed a terrific breakthrough campaign at Luton last term, making 52 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

A versatile full-back capable of playing on either flank, Justin's arrival marks the first permanent signing by Rodgers, who replaced Claude Puel in February.

"I'm over the moon. I feel like I'm ready for this moment. I hope to bring a lot of energy and commitment to the badge," the 21-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, told Leicester's official website.

"The manager is great with the younger players and developing them through their careers. Everyone speaks very highly of him and I hope he can help me too."

One player who may well be on his way out of Leicester in the off-season is Harry Maguire, with the England defender reportedly at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Leicester would be loathe to lose the England centre-back, however, while Rodgers is reportedly keen to ensure Youri Tielemans - who impressed on loan from Monaco last season - returns to the King Power Stadium.

Premier League 2019-20
