Juventus 2018-19: Ronaldo's goals key to eighth successive Scudetto

When Cristiano Ronaldo made his €112million transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus in July 2018 at the age of 33, some questioned whether he would be able to match the spectacular form he sustained for nine seasons in the Spanish capital.

The five-time Ballon d'Or-winning forward started slowly, failing to find the net in Serie A until mid-September when he hit a brace in Juve's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo, but he then scored consistently to strengthen the Bianconeri's successful defence of the Scudetto.

Further braces followed against Empoli, Sampdoria and Parma before the Portugal international scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 Champions League round-of-16 victory over his old rivals Atletico Madrid.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has rotated Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala in his three-man attack while Moise Kean has made a late-season breakthrough but, when fit, Ronaldo is the first name on the team-sheet.

Juve's 2-1 win against Fiorentina on Saturday secured an eighth successive Scudetto for Juve, and Opta data shows just how important Ronaldo has been to that triumph as he closed in on 600 club goals.

Ronaldo's goals have earned the most points for a team in Serie A this season (16 points with 19 goals).

The forward is the first player in Serie A history to score for his team in nine straight away games in a single season (10 goals in the period).

Ronaldo has scored four braces in Serie A this season, three of those at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve's star man has scored against 13 different teams in this Serie A campaign.

The former Manchester United superstar has scored the most goals (12) in the last half hour of Serie A matches this season.

Ronaldo is the player to have attempted the most total shots (165) in Serie A this season.

No player has recorded more shots on target in Serie A this season than Ronaldo (65).