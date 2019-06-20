×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus appointment 'crowning moment' of Sarri's career

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    20 Jun 2019, 16:12 IST
mauriziosarri-cropped
Maurizio Sarri while at Napoli

Maurizio Sarri considers his arrival at Juventus the "crowning moment" of his coaching career and insists he has not disrespected Napoli by taking the job.

Former Napoli boss Sarri has been appointed at Serie A champions Juve, leaving Chelsea after just one year in the Premier League to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

The 60-year-old, a boyhood fan of the Partenopei, had challenged the Bianconeri for the title in 2017-18 and his subsequent move to Turin has been met with outrage by some at Stadio San Paolo.

But Sarri is delighted to have moved to Italy's leading club in the modern era.

"I had a wonderful experience in the Premier League but, for personal as well as professional reasons, I felt the need to come back to Italy," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"This opportunity has been given by Juventus, the most important club in Italy at the moment, and I believe it's the crowning moment of a very long career that, in 80 per cent of cases, has been quite difficult.

"I think I have respected everyone. I had to respect my professionalism, too, and take the direction that I needed."

Sarri was a rival of Juventus previously and explained why that history will have no influence on his ability to do the job.

Advertisement

"I spent three years where, waking up, my very first thought was to beat Juventus," said Sarri, who insisted he remains on good terms with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis despite not speaking to him since joining Juve.

"Juventus were winning a lot - we were the most credible alternative. My professional duty was to create the necessary conditions in order to defeat Juventus.

"I gave 110 per cent, but unfortunately we didn't succeed. I would do it again obviously. This is a sporting conflict. When it is over, of course, it is over. My professionalism means I will give my best for this club right now.

"In the past, maybe I used the wrong words or the wrong methods. But somehow that can be appreciated. If I have an opponent, I might hate this opponent but, ultimately, I will also appreciate them for doing their best in order to win."

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo asks Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus, Fans hopeful of Guardiola's appointment and more Juventus Transfer News: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba reportedly says 'yes' to Juventus return, Juve set to announce Maurizio Sarri's appointment and more Serie A news: 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Maurizio Sarri's 5 biggest victories as Chelsea manager 
RELATED STORY
Juventus' greatest XI of all-time
RELATED STORY
Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus offered Pep Guardiola £20m-a-year deal, Serie A champions interested in Barcelona full-back and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Revisiting the toiling & controversial career of Carlos Tevez
RELATED STORY
Allegri plans year out after Juventus departure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us