Juventus ditch stripes on new kit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    12 May 2019, 16:08 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have ditched their traditional black and white stripes on next season's home kit.

The Serie A champions have opted for a bold design which also features a pink line to separate the back and white halves.

Stars including Cristiano Ronaldo were used to show off the new kit when it was announced on Sunday to a decidedly mixed reaction online.

"Juventus continues to look to the future, with the courageous intent to break the mould, and without forgetting the legacy of the past," said a club statement. "For the first time, in fact, the Juventus uniform is divided into only two parts: obviously, one white and one black.

"But together with the iconic colours of the club , there is also an unexpected pink: it is the one in the centre, between white and black. The first colour in the history of Juventus, together with those who built its glory.

"Completing the alternation are the sleeves, always white and black, with the classic three adidas stripes, for a shirt that is more than a sweater: it is an invitation to the fans to embrace a new thought. Different. But always, deeply, Juventus."

