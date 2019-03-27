×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus: Ronaldo's injury 'apparently minor'

Associated Press
NEWS
News
46   //    27 Mar 2019, 01:50 IST
AP Image

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus says Cristiano Ronaldo only sustained an "apparently minor" injury when playing for Portugal but did not offer a timeline for his return.

Ronaldo limped off after half an hour of Portugal's 1-1 draw against Serbia in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship on Monday.

Juventus said Tuesday that tests in Portugal revealed "an apparently minor injury to his right thigh flexors."

The club added that Ronaldo will undergo more tests when he returns to Turin to "determine when he can resume competitive activity."

Ronaldo himself told Portuguese media after the match that he "should be back in one or two weeks."

Juventus travels to Ajax for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on April 10 before hosting the Dutch team the following week.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the last 16 as Juventus overturned a first-leg deficit.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ronaldo's 'minor thigh injury' confirmed by Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus make first official statement on Ronaldo's 'minor injury'
RELATED STORY
Bale injury only minor
RELATED STORY
5 big names Juventus could sell in the summer
RELATED STORY
Transfer News - Bayern Munich in for Jovic, Manchester United ready to agree Koulibaly deal & Juventus to bid for Matthijs De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth's Wilson undergoes minor knee op
RELATED STORY
Transfer News - Zidane wants Sadio Mané at Real Madrid, Juventus eyeing a move for Eriksen & Memphis Depay attracting interest from Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Juventus & Free Transfers - A match made in heavens
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo suffers injury during Portugal's 1-1 tie with Serbia
RELATED STORY
Juventus winger Douglas Costa unhurt after car crash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us