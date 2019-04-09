Kane aims to maintain hot streak against City - Champions League in Opta numbers

Omnisport // 09 Apr 2019, 12:30 IST

Tottenham star Harry Kane

Premier League heavyweights Tottenham and Manchester City go head-to-head for the first time in European football in what promises to be a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final.

Pep Guardiola's side hold the upper hand, having won the last three meetings in all competitions, but Spurs striker Harry Kane is on a fine run of form in the competition and will pose a significant threat to the City backline.

In Tuesday's other quarter-final first leg, Premier League leaders Liverpool host Porto – a side they have never lost to.

Get equipped with some essential Opta numbers as the last eight kicks off with a bang.

Tottenham v Manchester City

11 - Manchester City have won 11 of their last 16 matches against Spurs (drawn one, lost four), with all those meetings coming in the Premier League. They've won their last three in a row.

4 - Manchester City have lost all four of their European matches against English opponents, losing both legs of the 1970-71 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final against Chelsea and both legs of last season's Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

17 - Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 17 goals in 17 Champions League appearances (14 goals, three assists). Kane has scored a goal every 106 minutes – the best ratio of any Englishman to have played at least 200 minutes in the competition.

7 - Leroy Sane has had a hand in seven goals in his last three Champions League games for Manchester City (four goals, three assists), scoring with all four shots on target in this time.

92 - Of the remaining eight teams, Spurs have scored the highest percentage of Champions League goals in the second half this season (92 per cent), while Manchester City have scored more second half goals than any other side (16).

26 - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won 26 of his 52 Champions League knockout matches, just one behind the all-time record held jointly by Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti (27 wins).

6 - Liverpool have never lost a European match against FC Porto in six previous encounters (won three, drawn three).

12 - Each of Liverpool’s 12 goals in the Champions League this season have come from inside the box – they are the only side left in the competition yet to net a goal from outside the penalty area.

10 - Liverpool midfielder James Milner has recorded 10 Champions League assists since the beginning of last season, more than any other player. Indeed, since 2003-04, only three other Englishman have registered double figures for assists for a single side in the competition (Frank Lampard – Chelsea, Wayne Rooney – Manchester United and Steven Gerrard – Liverpool).

7 - Porto striker Moussa Marega is looking to become just the fourth different player in Champions League history to score in seven successive matches in the competition, after Edinson Cavani, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo.

20 - Should he appear, Sadio Mane will make his 20th Champions League appearance, scoring 13 goals in his 19 games so far. Only five players have ever scored more than 13 in their first 20 matches in the competition's history: Alessandro Del Piero – 14, Van Nistelrooy – 16, Andriy Shevchenko – 14, Jari Litmanen – 14 and Roberto Soldado – 16.

