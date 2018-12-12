×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kane 'buzzing' over 'not bad' draw at Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    12 Dec 2018, 04:15 IST
kane-cropped
Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane was "buzzing" after Tottenham claimed a 1-1 draw away to Barcelona that secured their progress to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Spurs went into the game needing to at least match Inter's result at home to PSV – which finished 1-1 – and Lucas Moura's late equaliser saw them do just that.

They fell behind early on to Ousmane Dembele's solo effort, but once they settled, Spurs were the better team on the day, crafting a host of chances.

Spurs could even argue they did enough to win the game, though in the end the draw was enough and star striker Kane was elated.

"We had quite a few chances, it just wasn't going in," he told BT Sport. "But we carried on and got the goal back.

"We still carried on trying to score more, we weren't sure what the other score was. We're just buzzing that we're through. A draw away to Barcelona's not a bad result."

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saluted his team-mates for sticking to their principles, though he accepted they owed PSV their gratitude.

"We had the help of PSV it's true," he said. "It was difficult after the early goal, but we stuck with our principles and played a very good performance.

"We did not win but we went through. That's the most important thing. The spirit was fantastic. We deserve it. The fans made such a noise that I knew we had gone through."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Barcelona could 'steal' Kane, says Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Kane is extraordinary – Valverde hails reported Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Barcelona v Tottenham, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur: 3 reasons why Spurs could...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: FC Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal CF -  5...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona needs the old Suarez back
RELATED STORY
Barcelona plotting €60 million swoop for Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 youngsters who can win it in the near future
RELATED STORY
Kane inspired by Messi as Spurs aim to bounce back...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us