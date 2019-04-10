Kane 'gutted' over ankle injury

Harry Kane goes off injured for Tottenham

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he is "gutted" after suffering an ankle injury during his side's 1-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

The England captain was forced off during the second half after a clash with Fabian Delph and was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches, with manager Mauricio Pochettino admitting the striker could miss the rest of the season if serious ligament damage is confirmed.

Kane is disappointed with the setback but hailed the win crafted by his team-mates in his absence, with Son Heung-min scoring a 78th-minute winner.

"Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever," he wrote on Twitter.

"Big finish from the boys to go on and win!"

Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever. Big finish from the boys to go on and win! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/vWR79WlMT6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 10, 2019

Kane has a history of ankle problems and previously missed almost two months of this season after picking up a similar injury against Manchester United in January.

Team-mate Harry Winks feels his side have learned to cope without their star striker.

"We know how important Harry is to us," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "Hopefully it's not too serious and he won't be out for long.

"But we have great players who can step in and fill that void when he is injured. We have shown that [against City].

"[Son] has done that all season. He has been scoring goals with and without Harry in the team."

