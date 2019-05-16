Kane in England squad but injured Loftus-Cheek misses Nations League Finals

England captain Harry Kane has been included in Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League Finals but Ruben Loftus-Cheek misses out due to injury.

Loftus-Cheek hurt his ankle playing for Chelsea in a friendly against New England Revolution in Boston and reportedly faces a long spell on the sidelines, ruling him out of the Europa League final against Arsenal.

Kane, though, has been deemed fit enough to be in the squad despite having been out of action for six weeks with his own ankle injury.

The Tottenham striker is aiming to be fit to lead the line for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June1.

World Cup Golden Boot winner Kane is one of nine Spurs and Liverpool players included in Southgate's squad, with England playing Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final five days after the Madrid showpiece.

Like Kane, Spurs team-mates Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Winks, as well as Reds trio Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold all face a quick turnaround to join the Three Lions in Portugal.