Kane: Pochettino sent me love hearts after World Cup heroics

Mauricio Pochettino has been showing support to Tottenham striker Harry Kane during his World Cup campaign with England.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane with Mauricio Pochettino

Harry Kane says Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino sent him "love hearts" after his World Cup heroics for England.

Kane struck twice, the second of which was a stoppage-time header, as England edged to a 2-1 defeat of Tunisia in their Group G opener.

Under Pochettino's leadership, Kane has blossomed into one of the most feared strikers in world football, earning the Three Lions captaincy.

And Kane revealed the Spurs manager has been showing his support during the World Cup - in a surprisingly romantic manner.

"Poch texted me and after the game as well," Kane told reporters.

"He sent a lot of love hearts and said: 'Come on England!' He is rooting for me. He has a lot of lads here.

"He is not just my boss, he's my mate... he's the manager but he's a friend as well.

"He wants me and the whole team to do well."

A very proud moment to lead out my country at the #WorldCup last night. Seen some celebration videos from back home - love them. Your support is great we need you right behind us all the way. #ThreeLions #ENG pic.twitter.com/c1WJ7YZZZ6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 19, 2018

England continue their Group G campaign against Panama on Sunday, before facing Belgium.