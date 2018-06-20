Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kane: Pochettino sent me love hearts after World Cup heroics

Mauricio Pochettino has been showing support to Tottenham striker Harry Kane during his World Cup campaign with England.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 05:00 IST
383
Kane Pochettino
Tottenham striker Harry Kane with Mauricio Pochettino

Harry Kane says Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino sent him "love hearts" after his World Cup heroics for England.

Kane struck twice, the second of which was a stoppage-time header, as England edged to a 2-1 defeat of Tunisia in their Group G opener.

Under Pochettino's leadership, Kane has blossomed into one of the most feared strikers in world football, earning the Three Lions captaincy.

And Kane revealed the Spurs manager has been showing his support during the World Cup - in a surprisingly romantic manner.

"Poch texted me and after the game as well," Kane told reporters.

"He sent a lot of love hearts and said: 'Come on England!' He is rooting for me. He has a lot of lads here.

"He is not just my boss, he's my mate... he's the manager but he's a friend as well.

"He wants me and the whole team to do well."

England continue their Group G campaign against Panama on Sunday, before facing Belgium.

Premier League 2017-18
Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
RELATED STORY
Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for...
RELATED STORY
Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Positive Kane focused on recovery
RELATED STORY
Kane injury leaves Pochettino 'concerned'
RELATED STORY
Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino boosted by Kane progress
RELATED STORY
Pochettino slams 'embarrassing' FA tweet
RELATED STORY
Harry is very honest - Pochettino defends Kane goal claim
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: I'd quit Tottenham if fans turned on me
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us