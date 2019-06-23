×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kean and Zaniolo broke rules 'several' times, says Di Biagio

Omnisport
NEWS
News
154   //    23 Jun 2019, 16:06 IST
MoiseKeanNicoloZaniolo - cropped
Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo

Italy Under-21 head coach Luigi Di Biagio took action against Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo after repeated breaches of team discipline.

Juventus striker Kean was an unused substitute as the Azzurrini claimed a 3-1 win over Belgium on Saturday to keep their hopes of a semi-final place at the European Under-21 Championship alive.

To what extent Kean and Roma attacking midfielder Zaniolo - who was suspended for the Belgium match - will be involved, should the hosts reach the knockout stages as the best second-placed side in the group phase, is unclear.

Di Biagio claimed the pair failed to respect rules on "several occasions", following reports of them being late for a team meeting, and felt he had to step in.

"We are a group, there are rules," he told reporters.

"If they are not respected several times – I repeat, on several occasions – the coach has a duty to intervene.

"I have the duty to train and educate these boys who have grown with us in a certain way.

"Whether we win or not is irrelevant compared to the importance of the team."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mandem @nicolozaniolo

A post shared by K M B 9  (@moise_kean) on

Advertisement

Asked whether Kean and Zaniolo would be involved in any semi-final, Di Biagio replied: "I will answer that in a couple of days."

Kean scored six goals in 13 Serie A outings last season, while Zaniolo also enjoyed a breakthrough campaign – the 19-year-old making 27 appearances in Italy's top flight after joining Roma from Inter.

Advertisement
Teen Zaniolo could make Italy debut after stunning season
RELATED STORY
Kean out to break records after netting maiden Italy goal
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Tribunal postpones racism decision, fines Kean for diving instead
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for at the UEFA U-21 Euros
RELATED STORY
Bonucci credits Mancini's fresh approach and faith in Italy's youth
RELATED STORY
Bonucci says abused Kean should take some of the blame
RELATED STORY
Neres, Rice, Zaniolo and the most exciting debutants of the international break
RELATED STORY
Zaniolo set for Roma stay as new contract beckons
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy Award: Vinicius, Joao Felix, Sancho and Rodrygo among nominees
RELATED STORY
Bonucci's Kean comments 'disrespectful', says Yaya Toure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT CON UGA
0 - 2
 Congo DR vs Uganda
FT NIG BUR
1 - 0
 Nigeria vs Burundi
FT GUI MAD
2 - 2
 Guinea vs Madagascar
Today MOR NAM 08:00 PM Morocco vs Namibia
Today SEN TAN 10:30 PM Senegal vs Tanzania
Tomorrow ALG KEN 01:30 AM Algeria vs Kenya
Copa America 2019
FT PER BRA
0 - 5
 Peru vs Brazil
FT BOL VEN
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Venezuela
Tomorrow QAT ARG 12:30 AM Qatar vs Argentina
Tomorrow COL PAR 12:30 AM Colombia vs Paraguay
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us