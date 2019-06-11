Kepa: I understand De Gea is sad

David de Gea was on the bench for Spain's 3-0 win over Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifying

Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga said he understands David de Gea's sadness after the Manchester United star watched Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier from the bench.

De Gea was overlooked in favour of Kepa for a third consecutive game as Spain defeated Sweden 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

It has been a tough period for De Gea, who endured an error-riddled end to the Premier League season with United.

Speaking to reporters after Spain moved five points clear in Group F, Chelsea keeper Kepa told reporters: "I'm going to continue working as I have until now, doing my best at my club to keep the confidence of the coach.

"Whoever plays will do very well. Of course I understand that David is sad, we all train to play and then it is the decision of the coach, and it is up to you to respond well."

@Kepa46: "Sergio Ramos es un jugador con galones. Para nosotros ha sido una suerte que haya logrado ese primer gol"#UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/p7NGGiHzLD — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 10, 2019

"I have a great relationship with David," Kepa continued. "We train a lot of the time together apart from the team, as well with Pau Lopez, because we are keepers.

"We have a relationship from many years ago and we don't need to say anything each other to help each other."

Asked if he feels like Spain's number one keeper, Kepa added: "I just felt tonight because I am not feeling the main goalkeeper now.

"I am just one more out of the three keepers Luis Enrique has been calling in and when I have the chance of playing I try to add my experience to the team."