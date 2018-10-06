×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

King double helps Bournemouth rout 10-man Watford 4-0 in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    06 Oct 2018, 22:16 IST
AP Image

WATFORD, England (AP) — Norway striker Joshua King scored two goals and set up another to inspire Bournemouth to a 4-0 win at 10-man Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Watford's Christian Kabasele was sent off in the 33rd minute for a second yellow card after a foul on King in the penalty area which led to the Bournemouth forward putting his side 2-0 ahead from the spot.

Belgium defender Kabasele's first caution was for a clumsy elbow to the head of home goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 14th when King sent in a teasing low cross to the far post. Callum Wilson's initial effort was saved by Ben Foster, but Wales international David Brooks pounced on the rebound to score.

After King made it 2-0, the same player added the third goal on the stroke of halftime with a deft header, and Wilson latched on to a cross from Ryan Fraser and chipped the ball over Foster to complete the scoring in the 47th.

Associated Press
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Watford suffers an embarrassing...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19 - Arsenal v Watford: Post Match Observations
RELATED STORY
Watford beats Brighton 2-0 in EPL with Pereyra double
RELATED STORY
Fraser double inspires Bournemouth to 4-2 win over Leicester
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Football: Best bargain buys in October
RELATED STORY
Sigurdsson's double helps Everton beat Fulham 3-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Watford Review- Why Gunners will keep on...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth beats Crystal Palace 2-1 on late penalty in EPL
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United players you may have forgotten
RELATED STORY
Arsenal wins 5th straight EPL game, beats Watford 2-0
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us