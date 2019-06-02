×
Klopp and Henderson relishing taking 'people's cup' back to Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    02 Jun 2019, 16:46 IST
hendersonklopp-cropped
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp described the Champions League trophy as "the people's cup" as he and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson headed home to Merseyside to parade the silverware they won in Madrid on Saturday night.

The Reds emerged from a night of celebrations in high spirits on Sunday morning, after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped to secure the club's sixth triumph in Europe's top competition at the expense of Tottenham.

The victory ensured a fine season did not go unrewarded and Klopp's delight for his players was clear to see, but he said the glory would become real when the team returned home on Sunday.

"We are looking forward to Liverpool now," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"People said there will be a million people [attending the parade] and that will be special.

"I think that will be the moment when we really understand what we did. It is for the people, it’s the people's cup.

"We will see the joy in their faces, being close to them with the team. That doesn’t happen a lot and it will be amazing."

Klopp said he spent some time with the trophy in the Liverpool dressing room after the game and had the chance to "cuddle it a little bit" but it was skipper Henderson who carried it onto the team bus to the airport in Madrid.

The 28-year-old was in tears on the pitch at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after the game, and he said being a Champions League winner would take some time to get used to.

"It feels amazing," said Henderson. "It still hasn’t sunk in properly, to be honest.

"But we're looking forward to taking it back to Liverpool to show the fans. Amazing night

"All the lads can't wait. We just want to get back and party in Liverpool."

Liverpool Football
