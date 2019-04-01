×
Klopp hopeful over Van Dijk ankle injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 Apr 2019, 02:22 IST
VirgilvanDijk - Cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp hopes Virgil van Dijk's injury is "nothing serious" after the defender hurt his ankle in Liverpool's dramatic win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Van Dijk completed his side's important 2-1 victory at Anfield, but injured his ankle in a challenge on Moussa Sissoko, who squandered a late chance for Spurs.

The Dutchman played down the severity of the injury and Klopp was also hopeful after his team restored their two-point lead at the top.

"We have to see. I think it was the situation with Sissoko," Klopp told a news conference.

"I don't know if he twisted it or it was a knock, but he was walking into interviews with a big ice pack, I hope it is nothing serious, but I don't know yet."

Van Dijk, who has been key to Liverpool's title challenge, said he was okay despite the blow.

"I'm fine," he told the BBC.

Toby Alderweireld's own goal gave the Reds victory after Lucas Moura had cancelled out Roberto Firmino's opener at Anfield.

Liverpool are next in action with a trip to Southampton on Friday.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
