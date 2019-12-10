Klopp in 'competition mood' as he confronts translator at media conference

Jurgen Klopp was in "competition mood" at Monday's media conference ahead of Liverpool's crunch Champions League clash with Salzburg, taking exception to a translator's response in German.

The Reds require a point from Tuesday's trip to Salzburg to guarantee a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, a competition they won last season.

Klopp was unhappy with how his compatriot translated Jordan Henderson's answer in front of the assembled media, taking particular issue with the translator's assertion that the Liverpool captain said his team would "go easy in this game".

Liverpool boss Klopp said: "It's s**t when next to the translator sits a coach who speaks German. The question was if the Champions League title from the last year helps us because we have always delivered in situations like this.

"He [Henderson] doesn't talk about going easy in this game. We are aware of this challenge. He is speaking about all this normal stuff. You should really listen. Otherwise, I can do it by myself. It's not too difficult."

Switching to English, he then told the media: "I am in a competition mood already, I can tell you."

Klopp will surely hope his side show the same fight in Salzburg.