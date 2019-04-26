×
Klopp never expected United to get a result in Manchester derby

Omnisport
NEWS
News
198   //    26 Apr 2019, 07:44 IST
klopp - CROPPED
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp said he never expected Manchester United to get a result against Manchester City as Liverpool fight for the Premier League title.

Liverpool were hoping United could take a point from Wednesday's Manchester derby but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were beaten 2-0 by City at Old Trafford.

City's victory left the reigning champions a point clear of Liverpool atop the table with three matches remaining and the result came as no surprise to Reds manager Klopp.

"It was not the last chance before the game. Why should it be the last chance after the game?" said Klopp.

"If anybody really thought that United, in the moment, are capable of hurting City – City are just too good for that. I watched the game in front of the television and I was not a little bit nervous. I was not like, 'Oh my God, why did he do this? Lingard!'

"I don't like watching these games because we have nothing to do with them. I like to have the ­information but that's all. Everything is still fine and if somebody doesn't believe any more then I can't change that now. If you still believe then welcome to my club. I just want to play these three games and see what we get from them.

"I would love to have 97 points. If we have them then we played an outstanding season and whoever wants to say whatever about us, I couldn't care less. Getting this amount of points would be special, but there is still a lot of work to do."

Liverpool can move two points above City – who travel to Burnley on Sunday – when they host Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Manchester United
