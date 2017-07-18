Klopp pleased with Sturridge fitness

by Reuters News 18 Jul 2017, 14:36 IST

Soccer Football - Wigan Athletic vs Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - Wigan, Britain - July 14, 2017 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and assistant Zeljko Buvac during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

By Michael Church

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Juergen Klopp says injury-prone striker Daniel Sturridge is the fittest he has been since the German took over as Liverpool manager almost two years ago.

Sturridge's career has been blighted by a succession of injuries but Klopp was upbeat about the England striker's prospects ahead of the new Premier League season.

"Daniel has been a part of full pre-season so far," Klopp said on Tuesday in Hong Kong where Liverpool are taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

"It's been quite intense but he's been part of pretty much every session.

"It's the best condition I've seen from him since I'm here. I came in October 2015 and Daniel, I think, was probably injured.

"Last pre-season was after a tournament and only a short break. But this year he has had a proper break and is in a good physical shape, absolutely."

Liverpool, who finished fourth in the league last season, have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far, adding only winger Mohamed Salah and 19-year-old striker Dominic Solanke ahead of the new season.

Klopp said that while Liverpool had been unable to complete deals for other targets, it was perhaps more important that they had managed not to lose anyone from their core group.

"That's the market. You go for things, sometimes they work out, sometimes not. That's how it is. It's nobody's fault," he added.

"We haven't lost the players we want to keep this season and this is very, very good. Last year was good as a group and I'm looking forward."

It has been 27 years since Liverpool were last crowned English champions but Klopp was upbeat about his team's chances for the upcoming season.

"The good thing is that nobody knows at this stage of the season what will happen at the end of the season, but it's possible for all of us," he said.

Liverpool, who face Crystal Palace at Hong Kong Stadium on Wednesday, visit Watford to open their new campaign on Aug. 12.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)