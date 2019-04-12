×
Klopp slams 'disgusting' Salah chants

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    12 Apr 2019, 18:44 IST
salah-cropped
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp believes lifetime bans should be issued to any Chelsea fans found to have sung discriminatory chants about Mohamed Salah.

Footage shared on social media before the Blues' Europa League quarter-final first leg at Slavia Prague on Thursday appeared to show a small group of supporters referring to Salah – of the club's former players – as "a bomber".

Chelsea condemned the incident as "an embarrassment", while three of the six fans shown in the video were identified by club security staff and turned away at the Eden Arena.

Liverpool condemned what it called "vile discriminatory chants" against star forward Salah as "dangerous and disturbing" examples of "unadulterated bigotry".

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday, Klopp lambasted the behaviour and wants any perpetrators to be severely punished.

"It's disgusting, another example of something that should absolutely not happen," he said.

"It's another sign something is going wrong in the outside world. If you do something like that you should never enter a stadium again in your life.

"All kinds of racism are wrong and the biggest misunderstanding in the world out there. These people should not be involved in football.

"Football is the best example of how different races can work so well together. Nobody cares where you are from or who your parents are.

"These people should not be allowed to be part of the football community again.

"We have to show, with our strong voice, things like this should not be allowed to happen again."

