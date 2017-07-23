Kolarov: Lazio was a good experience, but they are my rivals

Lazio fans have already hit out at Aleksandar Kolarov for joining Roma, and he has done little to calm the fury over the transfer.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 21:55 IST

Aleksandar Kolarov says he cannot deny his past but that Lazio are his rivals now after leaving Manchester City for Roma.

Left-back Kolarov won the Coppa Italia with Lazio in 2009 but left for City a year later, going on to win the Premier League twice at the Etihad Stadium.

His return to Rome was confirmed on Saturday, the Serbia international signing a three-year contract with Lazio's arch-rivals.

And Lazio fans have already reacted negatively, unveiling a banner labelling him "a worm" at a pre-season friendly, and Kolarov has fanned the flames further.

He told Roma TV: "I cannot, and do not want to, deny my past. But now I am with Roma and just as I gave 100 per cent when I was at Lazio I will now give 100 per cent and more for Roma.

"Lazio was a good experience for me, but from today they are my rivals on the pitch."

Kolarov was asked about new Roma sporting director Monchi's influence on the deal and he replied: "The sporting director was very important in this transfer.

"He was very clear and open with me and I was very open with him: we managed to reach an agreement in basically two minutes."