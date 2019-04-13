×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kombouare: Dijon were ready to call game off over alleged racist abuse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    13 Apr 2019, 05:58 IST
PrinceGouano-cropped
Amiens defender Prince Gouano

Dijon head coach Antoine Kombouare said the Ligue 1 clash with Amiens would have been called off if there had been a repeat of the racist chanting allegedly directed at visiting defender Prince-Desir Gouano.

Friday's 0-0 draw at Stade Gaston-Gerard was temporarily halted, after Gouano said he heard offensive comments from the home fans.

Gouano approached the Dijon fans following a corner late in the game, with the Amiens captain describing the incident – which resulted in a four-minute stoppage – as "inadmissible" post-match.

After the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) condemned the alleged racist insults and revealed an arrest had been made, Kombouare reacted angrily to the situation.

"The right answer has been found as this idiot has been arrested," Kombouare said.

"It's good. We decided with the referee that if this would have happened once again, we would stop the game for good, no matter the consequences for us. But it's very serious. That can't exist, unfortunately it does... And of course, I am very sad for Prince Gouano, the victim."

Amiens boss Christophe Pelissier added: "We have been very surprised, all of us. Of course, from the bench we have not heard anything.

Advertisement

"Prince told us what happened. These things are unacceptable in 2019 in a stadium. Fortunately, the security crew has done its job, that's very good news.

"We come in a stadium to have fun and play football, not to hear this kind of things or see these gestures. It's not only because it was against our captain Prince Gouano, it would have been exactly the same if it was a Dijon player. It's simply unacceptable."

Omnisport
NEWS
Dijon v Amiens paused after alleged racist chanting
RELATED STORY
Dijon appoint former PSG boss Kombouare
RELATED STORY
Struggling Dijon hires Antoine Kombouare as coach
RELATED STORY
UEFA to investigate Dynamo Kiev over alleged racist abuse of Hudson-Odoi
RELATED STORY
Arsenal investigate alleged racist abuse of Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Aubameyang upset by racist abuse in English football
RELATED STORY
Cagliari president Giulini denies racist abuse claims
RELATED STORY
EFL condemns alleged racist incidents
RELATED STORY
Zaha calls out abuse as racist incidents hit English football
RELATED STORY
Kane would lead England off field following racist abuse
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us