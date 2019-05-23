×
Kompany won Anderlecht job after six-hour meeting with Arnesen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    23 May 2019, 23:56 IST
vincent kompany - cropped
Vincent Kompany with the FA Cup trophy

Vincent Kompany was chosen as the new player-coach of Anderlecht after one six-hour meeting with the club, according to technical director Frank Arnesen.

It was announced last Sunday that the Manchester City captain would return to his childhood club in the close-season after 11 years at the Etihad Stadium, having won his fourth Premier League title this term as part of a domestic treble.

Arnesen has revealed the process behind hiring the Belgian centre-back and believes the 33-year-old can restore the club to their former place as the country's leading side.

"We went to City and we had a meeting with [Kompany] for six hours," Arnesen told Sky Sports News.

"I was really amazed and when we went home after this meeting I fully agreed.

"There are so many ups and so few downs. Anderlecht is on the floor at the moment. That is why I came in four months ago.

"Vincent as a player will not bring us one step ahead, [but] maybe three, four steps ahead. We have no leaders.

"Everything football-wise is fantastic [with his appointment]. I was very impressed with his explanation about the philosophy, how we will do and what he is doing.

"Vincent said I will do it about four weeks ago."

Anderlecht, who have won only one of their 10 matches in the First Division A since the start of the Championship play-off round, are 20 points behind leaders Genk.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
