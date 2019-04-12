×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kovac confirms Coman-Lewandowski fight

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    12 Apr 2019, 17:44 IST
Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski - cropped
Bayern Munich team-mates Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski

Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski traded blows in a training ground bust-up, Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has confirmed.

German publication Bild reported Coman and Lewandowski clashed following a heated exchange on Thursday and Kovac admitted the fight took place.

Defenders Niklas Sule and Jerome Boateng are said to have separated the pair in an incident that could disrupt squad harmony ahead of the final six games of the Bundesliga season.

The club have not handed down any sanctions and Kovac insisted the star attackers have resolved their spat.

"There was a fight between two players who were named in the media," Kovac said on Friday.

"The three of us discussed it after training, and both apologised for their behaviour and were sorry for what happened.

"No one is being fined because both players were understanding, and being understanding is very important now. The matter is done and dusted.

"No further questions will be answered. Now it's all about the upcoming game [against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday]."

Lewandowski's future in Munich remains unclear as despite previously expressing an interest in a new challenge, with Real Madrid regularly mentioned as a possible destination, he is reportedly close to signing a contract extension.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Niko Kovac: A boon or a bane for Bayern Munich?
RELATED STORY
Bayern's faith in Kovac being rewarded, says Hitzfeld
RELATED STORY
Bayern haven't won Bundesliga yet, warns Kovac
RELATED STORY
Why sacking Niko Kovac might not be the best solution for Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Kovac demands defensive discipline in Der Klassiker
RELATED STORY
Der Klassiker won't distract Bayern from DFB-Pokal tie – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Mourinho on Bayern links: I hope Kovac stays
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer News: Niko Kovac gives an update on Renato Sanches amid PSG speculation; Raphael Honigstein suggest how much Liverpool and Bayern Munch needs to pay to sign Bundesliga star and more - January 26, 2019  
RELATED STORY
Cup matches took their toll on title challengers – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern had Liverpool on the mind against Augsburg
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us