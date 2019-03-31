Kovac: We have to show Dortmund we mean business

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac has called on his Bayern Munich players to go out and show Borussia Dortmund how much they want to win the Bundesliga title.

A 1-1 draw at Freiburg saw the Bavarians slip to second in the table behind Dortmund, who returned to top spot with a two-point cushion thanks to two late goals in the win over Wolfsburg.

The top two meet next week at the Allianz Arena and Kovac is looking for a reaction on home soil.

“Now we must win the game against Dortmund,” he told reporters after the draw.

“I assume my players know what it is all about.

"We have to show Dortmund that we want to become champions and I expect us to put them under pressure and be aggressive next week.”

Reflecting on the game against Freiburg, Kovac lamented the host of chances missed by his side after the break.

“In the second half, we had to take advantage of one of our many chances," he added.

"What we got ourselves into is annoying.”

Prior to hosting Dortmund next Saturday, the champions have a DFB-Pokal clash against Heidenheim in midweek.