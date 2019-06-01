×
Kuyt dubs Liverpool's attack Europe's best

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 Jun 2019, 20:30 IST
salahmane-cropped
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Liverpool's attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino is the best in Europe according to former Reds forward Dirk Kuyt, who said his former club "deserve a trophy" for their achievements this season.

As Jurgen Klopp prepared his players for Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid, Kuyt waxed lyrical about the strength of a Liverpool side that scored just six goals fewer than Premier League champions Manchester City in 2018-19.

Salah, Mane and Firmino scored 56 of Liverpool's 89 league strikes between them and they head into Saturday's final having notched four each in the Champions League across the course of the campaign.

Kuyt told France Football he had seen a marked improvement in the trio's performances, saying: "I think Mane, Salah and Firmino were even stronger than last season.

"All three were incredible. When Salah did not score, Mane did, and vice versa.

"I would say that this offensive trio is the best in Europe right now."

Kuyt, who scored 71 goals in 285 appearances for Liverpool during a six-year spell at Anfield, said the current side benefits from not having a single focal point in its attack.

The former Netherlands international was the club's top goal-scorer with 12 league goals in his first season on Merseyside in 2006-07, and Liverpool were heavily reliant upon Fernando Torres in the years that followed.

But Kuyt hailed the interplay between Salah, Mane and Firmino, saying: "When they play together, they score goals but are not individualistic. They all have the potential to score, and that makes a big difference.

"If you have a more selfish attacker, maybe he'll score more goals. But together, they create crazy goals, it's great to see!

"They deserve so much a trophy for all that they have achieved."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
